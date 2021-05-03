Man found dead in Las Vegas alley was homicide victim, coroner rules

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Saturday night investigation into a death is now officially a homicide case.

Investigators were uncertain initially whether the death was accidental, but the Clark County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of 53-year-old William Craig Hallett a homicide. Hallett’s cause of death is listed as blunt force head injuries.

Hallett’s body was found at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the man’s body was found at the bottom of some steps, causing police to further investigate before ruling it a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.