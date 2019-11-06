Man found dead in his apartment during welfare check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide division is investigating the death of a man who was found in his apartment on the southeast side of town.

Metro officers responded to a welfare check Tuesday morning at the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue and found an unresponsive man laying inside of his apartment suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene .

As of now, detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive for the death of the man.

The identification of the victim as well as his cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Metro Police is asking for the public’s help in their investigation and are urging anyone with information on this incident to contact their homicide division at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

For this wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet by clicking here.