LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was found dead in the desert area west of Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway, police say.

Las Vegas Metro officers were notified around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning regarding an adult male that had been located.

Responding officers say the victim man had signs of trauma, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. This is an ongoing investigation.