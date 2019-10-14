Man found dead in car had multiple gunshot wounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found dead in a car on Sunday afternoon was shot by his passenger and police are now looking for that suspect.

The man, whose identify has not been released, was found around 2:45 p.m. in a vehicle near the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive.

Police say the shooting appears to be narcotics related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.