Man found dead in apartment complex on Lake Mead, Jones Boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On September 18 at approximately 6:33 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a man down in an apartment complex located on W. Lake

Mead Boulevard, near N. Jones Boulevard.

Arriving officers were directed to a male who had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A homicide section investigation indicates the man was in an argument prior to the shooting with three unidentified suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.