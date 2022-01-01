Man found dead in alley near Ogden, 13th street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Saturday.

Police were called for a shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m in an alley near Ogden Avenue and 13th Street.

Police say the victim was in an argument with a male and a female. During that argument, the male took out a firearm and shot him.

No arrests have been made.

The identification of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.