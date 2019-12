LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A fatal wrong-way crash involving a SUV and two tractor-trailers has closed I-15 northbound lanes between. One person is dead, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Travis Smaka with NHP said the driver of a silver Jeep was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Oakey. That tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer.