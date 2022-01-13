Man fired 18 shots at officers, injuring 2 before being killed, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro SWAT officers were looking for a suspect in a murder investigation when they went into an apartment on Monday and got into a shootout with a man who fired 18 shots before officers killed him.
Police said the shooter, 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams, opened fire when officers broke a window and entered the apartment near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive at about 5 a.m. on Monday.
Williams was lying on a sofa in the apartment when he opened fire, police said.
The man police were looking for, 23-year-old Wattsel Rembert, was arrested Wednesday, according to Metro police. He is accused in a Nov. 18 shooting at a casino in the 5000 block of S. Boulder Highway.
Details of the officer-involved shooting were released during a Metro police news conference Thursday afternoon.
Officers were serving a search warrant in a murder investigation from Nov. 2021.
It was not determined after the officer-involved shooting that Williams, was not the suspect they were looking for.
Williams was shot and killed by police, Officer Kerry Kubla, 50, and Officer Brice Clements, 36 were injured in the shooting.
SWAT officers had to break a window and use a breaching tool to gain entry through the front door.
Upon entering, officers were immediately met with gunfire from Williams.
According to police, he had a handgun and fired 18 rounds during the incident.
Kubla was the first officer to enter the apartment and was hit multiple times by the suspect. Kubla fired one round before falling to the ground.
The four other officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect until he was struck and stopped firing at officers.
Kubla was shot in both arms and in the leg and is expected to have a long road to recovery. He was transported to University Medical Center after the shooting and continues his recovery there.
SWAT Officer Clements was also injured in the arm and also taken to UMC and released a few hours after the shooting.
Metro has released a full list of the names of the SWAT officers involved in the shooting and is listed below.
- Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009
- Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006
- Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008
- Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999
- Officer Kerry Kubla, 50 who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008
Police released some details of Rembert’s arrest later Thursday afternoon.
Rembert is accused of shooting a man during an argument at a bus stop on Boulder Highway.
Police say the victim was sitting at the bus stop when two suspects approached him. The victim and Rembert are described as getting into a verbal dispute before Rembert pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Rembert was arrested and booked on charges that include discharging a gun into an
occupied structure, damage to a vehicle, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon without a
permit, discharging a gun/other weapon where a person might be endangered, and
open murder.
If you have any information involving Rembert in this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
The officer-involved shooting on Monday, Jan. 10 was Metro’s second officer-involved shooting since the beginning of the year.
The full news conference by police can be viewed below.
At this time last year Metro had zero officer-involved shootings.