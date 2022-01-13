Man fired 18 shots at officers, injuring 2 before being killed, police say

One of the injured officers faces long recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro SWAT officers were looking for a suspect in a murder investigation when they went into an apartment on Monday and got into a shootout with a man who fired 18 shots before officers killed him.

Police said the shooter, 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams, opened fire when officers broke a window and entered the apartment near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

Isaiah Tyree Williams identified as shooter in officer-involved shooting on Jan. 10, 2022 (Credit: LVMPD)

Williams was lying on a sofa in the apartment when he opened fire, police said.

The man police were looking for, 23-year-old Wattsel Rembert, was arrested Wednesday, according to Metro police. He is accused in a Nov. 18 shooting at a casino in the 5000 block of S. Boulder Highway.

Details of the officer-involved shooting were released during a Metro police news conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers were serving a search warrant in a murder investigation from Nov. 2021.

It was not determined after the officer-involved shooting that Williams, was not the suspect they were looking for.

Williams was shot and killed by police, Officer Kerry Kubla, 50, and Officer Brice Clements, 36 were injured in the shooting.

SWAT officers had to break a window and use a breaching tool to gain entry through the front door.

Upon entering, officers were immediately met with gunfire from Williams.

According to police, he had a handgun and fired 18 rounds during the incident.

Kubla was the first officer to enter the apartment and was hit multiple times by the suspect. Kubla fired one round before falling to the ground.

Related Content Metro police release details in shooting that left 2 officers injured, 1 suspect dead

The four other officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect until he was struck and stopped firing at officers.

Kubla was shot in both arms and in the leg and is expected to have a long road to recovery. He was transported to University Medical Center after the shooting and continues his recovery there.

SWAT Officer Clements was also injured in the arm and also taken to UMC and released a few hours after the shooting.

Metro has released a full list of the names of the SWAT officers involved in the shooting and is listed below.

Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009

Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006

Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008

Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999

Officer Kerry Kubla, 50 who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008

Police released some details of Rembert’s arrest later Thursday afternoon.

Rembert is accused of shooting a man during an argument at a bus stop on Boulder Highway.

Wattsel Rembert (Credit: LVMPD)

Police say the victim was sitting at the bus stop when two suspects approached him. The victim and Rembert are described as getting into a verbal dispute before Rembert pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Rembert was arrested and booked on charges that include discharging a gun into an

occupied structure, damage to a vehicle, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon without a

permit, discharging a gun/other weapon where a person might be endangered, and

open murder.

If you have any information involving Rembert in this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

The officer-involved shooting on Monday, Jan. 10 was Metro’s second officer-involved shooting since the beginning of the year.

The full news conference by police can be viewed below.

Metro police discuss the details of an Officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead and 2 officers injured on Monday, Jan. 10.

At this time last year Metro had zero officer-involved shootings.