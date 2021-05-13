Man facing sex trafficking charge after allegedly kidnapping child to work as prostitute in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has been taken into custody following allegations of child sex trafficking.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Matthew Davis is facing felony charges for allegedly forcing a minor to work as a prostitute under his watch.

Police were originally notified of a minor who was possibly a victim of sex trafficking on May 11. They were told the girl might be staying at the Grand Chateau.

Police were able to locate the girl at the property and transported her to a secure Metro building.

During an interview with police, the girl said she originally met Davis about a year or two ago on the website “Seeking Arrangements.” She said they added each other on Snapchat.

The girl told police she had wanted to run away from home, and Davis told her he ran an “escort business” in Vegas. Davis allegedly told her he would provide her a place to live if she began “escorting” for him.

The girl did not live in Las Vegas, so police say Davis bought a plane ticket and flew to meet her. Police did not disclose where the girl lived.

The girl says she stole her grandmother’s vehicle and met Davis at a hotel. She said they had sex while at the hotel and later discussed the terms of working as a prostitute for him.

Fearing her guardians would be looking for them, the two then went to another hotel. There, Davis instructed the victim that she needed to begin working to pay him back for his plane ticket.

Davis then had the girl begin meeting clients on her “Seeking Arrangements” account. During their time at the new hotel, the girl said she performed two prostitution dates.

The victim said they traveled to another hotel, had two more prostitution dates, then drove to Vegas.

The victim said she began having second thoughts once arriving here. Since she was not comfortable with prostitution dates, the victim said Davis had her babysit his 3-year-old daughter.

While babysitting, she said he pressured her into going on more dates, saying she needed to repay him for his plane ticket. At that point, the victim decided she did not want to do this anymore and contacted her family back home. The FBI was then contacted shortly after.

After interviewing the victim, police pulled records from hotels and found numerous registrations under the name “Matthew Davis.” The victim then correctly picked Davis’ photo out of a lineup.

Davis was later located at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip, and police took him into custody without incident.

During an interview with Davis, he allegedly denied ever getting the victim into prostitution for him and that she only worked as a babysitter. He also brushed off questions about him buying the victim condoms and spermicide for prostitution dates, saying it was not illegal to buy those items.

Davis also told police that the girl claimed to be 18 when they met online.

Police then arrested Davis on the following charges:

Sex trafficking a child

Kidnapping

Child abuse/neglect

Living from the earnings of a prostitute

Davis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.