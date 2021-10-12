Man facing murder charge in girl’s overdose death due in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man suspected in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl is due to appear in court Tuesday.

Joshua Roberts, 22, is accused of giving 17-year-old Mia Gugino MDMA pressed into a pill containing fentanyl in Feb. 2020. He is charged with first and second-degree murder and the sale of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

Gugino’s family said they don’t believe Mia knew fentanyl was in the pill she was taking. MDMA is also known as ecstasy. Gugino was found dead in her bedroom by her father on Feb. 18, 2021.

Mia Gugino, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference in mid-September to announce Roberts’ arrest and the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Police issued a warning saying anyone selling a drug that kills someone could face a murder charge.

Police said Roberts provided Gugino, a Centennial High School graduate, with the pill containing the illicit drug.



