LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven months after a shooting that resulted in the death of one boy and the injury of another, Las Vegas police said they have identified the person responsible.

On Oct. 11, homicide detectives identified 41-year-old Eliazar Quintero as the shooting suspect. Quintero is currently serving a prison sentence on drug and gun convictions. He will now face a second-degree murder charge for the stray bullet that struck the two boys, police said.

The shooting happened in an apartment on the 5300 block of Boulder Highway, south of Harmon Avenue on March 7, 2023. According to police, a stray bullet went through the wall into a neighboring apartment and struck 9-year-old Sir’ Armani Iyair Clark in the head, killing him. His 10-year-old brother was also hit but did not have life-threatening injuries.

One child was killed and another injured when a bullet came through their apartment wall on March 7, 2023. (KLAS)

At the time of the shooting, the brothers were in the apartment with their parents and another sibling.

According to court records, Quintero was supposed to be sentenced on a charge of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on March 8, two days after the shooting, but failed to show up in court. A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody on March 10. He is currently service a 2 to 5 year sentence.

Police said Quintero will be transported to the Clark County Detention Center to be booked on the second-degree murder charge.