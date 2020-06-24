Man facing murder charge for allegedly beating and running over victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge in a beating death of a 47-year-old man on May 11. Gary Goujon was arrested Tuesday, six weeks after Gary Ferency was killed.

Goujon is accused of beating Ferency with a hammer and then running over his body causing a broken femur, broken ribs and road rash, according to the arrest report. His body was found in the 5500 block of Gateway near Russell Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Police were led to Goujon after discovering an IOU note from him in Ferency’s bedroom. The report said the note indicated that Goujon was due to pay the debt to Ferency on May 10. From there, police began tracking Goujon’s phone records and discovered the two men had a relationship revolving around the sale of narcotics.

When police first interviewed Goujon on May 12, he told police he drove his mother’s Honda to meet with Ferency and paid the debt.

According to the arrest report, when police checked the car, they found blood spatter indicating that the beating started in the car and ended with Goujon driving over Ferency’s body.

A forensic examination of Goujon’s phone also showed he tried to hide his texts with Ferency prior to the deadly meeting by using a TextFree application to avoid any record of communication, the report said.

Gordon denies any involvement with the death.