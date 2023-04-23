Robert Kaiser, 46, is facing several charges, including felony battery by strangulation, in an assault on the UNLV campus. (University Police Services)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Police Services have arrested a man on a charge of felony battery in the assault of a woman Friday in a bathroom on the UNLV campus.

Robert Lee Kaiser, 46, was apprehended by officers at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to a news release. A police services spokesman could not provide a specific place of residence, other than saying Kaiser lived in Clark County.

In addition to a felony charge of battery by strangulation, Kaiser is facing charges of false imprisonment, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor charges of battery, assault and trespassing, the release said.

On Friday, police services said a woman told them she was “accosted by an unknown male subject” as she entered a bathroom on the first floor of the UNLV Alta Ham Fine Arts Building.

The woman said she did not sustain serious injuries and that he suspect ran off, last seen heading northbound on South Maryland Parkway toward East Flamingo Road.

On Saturday, University Police Services detectives developed a person of interest and released a photo taken from video surveillance and another photograph, naming Kaiser as a suspect.