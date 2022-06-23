LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a bicyclist’s death was going northbound at 59 mph on Las Vegas Boulevard North and “flew past” another car moments before he lost control just past the intersection at Pecos Road, according to a Metro police arrest report.

Data obtained from the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt’s computer shows Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, slowed down before the Friday night crash. But the car made an abrupt turn to the left and rotated clockwise before crossing all three travel lanes and going up over the curb, striking the bicyclist. The speed limit on that road is 45 mph.

Abe Cruz Mendibles, 41, was killed in the crash. The arrest report indicated the force of the crash nearly severed his legs. Police said they were able to determine the bicyclist was on the sidewalk east of the road, but they couldn’t tell which direction it was traveling. The crash also caused extensive damage to a power pole, which had to be replaced.

Police have not yet released the results of toxicology reports from two blood tests on Perez-Hernandez — one taken at the scene and the other at the hospital.

Witness reports indicate a couple was northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when a car came up fast behind them and veered around them, losing control.

Perez-Hernandez faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and driving with a suspended license. His license was suspended as of Nov. 27, 2021, but police did not specify why.

He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Monday court hearing.

One person killed in vehicle vs. bicycle crash at Las Vegas Blvd. and Pecos. (KLAS)

“I just want justice for my son, and I want him to pay for what he has done,” said Abe’s mother, Dolores Mendibles.

The family wants stricter laws on the roadways.

“I just wish there was more we could do regarding drunk driving and all of that,” said Abe’s cousin, Denise Felix. “As a community, we need to come together more and maybe there should be more checkpoints across the valley,” she added.