LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing two separate open murder charges has been identified as the suspect in a third January homicide, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, faces a third open murder charge after he allegedly killed two women and a man in January, police said.

Jesus Gonzalez (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Jan. 8, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a home on the 200 block of North 17th Street after a report of an unresponsive woman inside the home. Investigators said the woman, later identified as Ashleigh Louise Sigearo, lived at the residence and was shot by an unidentified man, later identified as Gonzalez. Sigearo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Jan. 9, around 2:50 a.m., officers received a report of a man laying in a street in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Jose Antonio Soto, suffering from a gunshot wound. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Soto was chased down the street and shot by a suspect, later determined by investigators to be Gonzalez.

The same day, the Las Vegas fire department responded to a report of a fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. Firefighters discovered a woman, later identified as Cindy McClelland, inside the burning apartment suffering from stab wounds. McClelland was pronounced dead at the scene.

On January 13, Gonzalez was taken into custody by California law enforcement and was booked into a Los Angeles area jail for one count of open murder in the Jan. 8 homicide case. He was later extradited to Las Vegas.

On Feb. 16, while in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, Gonzalez was identified as the suspect in the Jan. 9 shooting and was re-booked on an additional count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

On July 7, while in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, police identified Gonzalez as the suspect in the Jan. 9 stabbing. Gonzalez was re-booked on a third count of open murder with a deadly weapon.