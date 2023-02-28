LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man is facing charges including making a terrorist threat because he allegedly threatened to shoot the manager of a 7-Eleven and everyone else inside the convenience store.

Jason Schlientz, 39, is accused of making the threat on Feb. 21, 2023, after he entered the store at Lamb and Charleston boulevards shortly after 8 a.m. According to the arrest report, a 911 caller told police, Schlientz claimed to have just shot someone and would “shoot everyone” in the store. The report also mentioned that it was believed Schlientz has a firearm in his waistband.

The customers and employees inside the store headed outside after Schlientz yelled out something to the effect he would “shoot the place up,” the report said.

Police were told the suspect was a former employee who went by the name “Jake” and he had been recently fired. The report said police also learned he was “possibly high on illicit drugs and drank alcohol in excess.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan police who had arrived at the scene accessed the store’s interior cameras to observe Schlientz’s actions and said he appeared “fidgety and agitated.” Because he refused to leave the store, SWAT was called to the scene to start crisis negotiations.

Nearly three hours after the incident started, Schlientz voluntarily exited the store and was taken into custody.

He is charged with making a terroristic threat, disregarding the safety of others, burglary of a business, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The report said officers did not find a firearm on him or hidden in the store but he was still charged with having a deadly weapon because he convinced people he was armed and made threats to shoot.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Schlientz remains in the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is set for March 14. He has a history of previous arrests dating back 10 years including burglary but most of the cases were dismissed.