Man faces numerous charges in 2019 Henderson double shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested in Henderson is facing a murder and attempted murder charge in a shooting that happened in Oct. 2019.

According to Henderson police, Wahid Brinley, 39, was arrested on April 3 and is also facing conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary and possession of stolen property charges.

The shooting happened on Clarity Court near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Oct. 12. A 4-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old man suffered non life-threatening wounds.

Brinley is the second suspect arrested in this case.

According to police, “The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force. It is comprised of the FBI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department.”