LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting at a gym.

Shawn Pruitt is accused of shooting a man in the locker room at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on Maryland Parkway on Jan. 21, 2022. Pruitt was taken into custody on Thursday.

A witness in the locker room told police, the victim, Abram Smith, was on the phone and Pruitt was standing nearby. “Both males made eye contact …. both asked if each had a problem,” the arrest report said. The witness told police, Pruitt pulled a gun and shot Smith two times and ran away.

Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and to his front hip and will require multiple surgeries to repair internal damage, the report said.

Police learned that Pruitt used someone else’s lost or stolen LVAC card to enter the facility and had done that at several other sites including one where credit cards were stolen out of a locker and used to buy Amazon gift cards at Walgreens and Smiths which were later pawned for money, the report said.

Shawn Pruitt is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

Discharging a gun where others might be endangered

Burglary of a structure

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

According to the arrest report, Pruitt was using his girlfriend’s mother’s SUV. Police learned there was 32 similar vehicles in the county and were able to locate one that matched the vehicle in the surveillance video which ultimately led them to Pruitt.