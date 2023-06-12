Bryan Contreras was arrested following a deadly shooting on Aug. 23, 2021. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing a gun charge in a deadly shooting nearly two years ago is now facing an open murder charge for that shooting.

Bryan Contreras, 32, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened on Aug. 23, 2021, at a motel near Las Vegas Boulevard and Four Seasons Drive.

Contreras is due to make his initial appearance on the murder charge in court on June 12.