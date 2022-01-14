Man faces murder charge in Nov. 18 shooting outside Sam’s Town

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old man faces a murder charge and a stack of other charges after his arrest Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 18 shooting near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard that left a man dead.

Wattsel Rembert IV was arrested Wednesday.

Nicolas Thomas, 30, died at a hospital after two men approached him on Nov. 18 at about 2:45 a.m. A verbal dispute ended in the shooting near a bus stop outside of Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall. The victim ran to the casino for help and collapsed, police said.

Police were looking for Rembert on Monday morning when SWAT officers went into an apartment near Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive. Another man who was in the apartment opened fire on officers and officers returned fire, killing him. Isaiah Tyree Williams, 19, was killed, and two Metro officers were shot during that incident.

Other charges against Rembert include tampering with a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and 16 counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered.

During the initial investigation into the Nov. 18 shooting, police said they were looking for two suspects.

Rembert is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $102,000 bail awaiting a Jan. 19 court appearance.