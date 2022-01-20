Man faces murder charge in May shooting at auto repair shop on East Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old Las Vegas man faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a May 30, 2021, shooting at an auto repair shop on East Charleston Boulevard.

Arlanders Gibson is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Feb. 16 preliminary hearing.

Gibson is accused in the death of Benjamin McCarty, 49, who was in the parking lot of the Pep Boys store at 3915 E. Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metro warrant document. McCarty was shot at about 11 a.m. as he was hooking up a car to be towed from the lot. A person who was there helping him at the time was under the car when a gunshot was fired and McCarty fell to the ground.

McCarty was transported to UMC Trauma and pronounced dead.

Related Content Man shot, killed at east valley auto business identified

Witnesses saw the suspect run away from the scene. Police say he was last seen in an apartment complex in the area.

Investigators used surveillance video to track the suspect, according to the warrant document.

Gibson was taken into custody on a felony warrant in an unrelated case on June 16 at the Santa Fe Apartments in the neighborhood where McCarty was shot, police said. He told detectives at the time he had served 11 years in prison.

“Gibson had known McCarty since their childhood,” according to the warrant. “Gibson was angry during the entirety of the interview and became more upset when questioned about the murder.”

He repeatedly told police he had nothing to do with the murder.

Jail records indicate Gibson was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with McCarty’s death.