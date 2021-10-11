Man faces murder charge in domestic shooting Wednesday in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have arrested a 38-year-old man in a Wednesday, Oct. 6, shooting death that is being described as a domestic homicide.

Derrick Allen faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Henderson Police Department.

A 38-year-old woman who has not been identified by police died of a gunshot wound after officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 10 block of Brown Street, just west of Boulder Highway at Water Street.

Allen was taken into custody without incident.

“Person(s) of interest have been identified and are still outstanding,” according to police. “Henderson detectives are following up on developing leads into their whereabouts.”

The investigation remains open.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is being investigated as the 13th homicide in Henderson for 2021.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.