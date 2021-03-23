Man faces murder charge for allegedly killing his teen brother in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

Chance Wilson is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his brother on March 22, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his teenage brother on Monday in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Chance Wilson is now facing a murder charge in the homicide case. The shooting happened in a room he was sharing with his brother and other family members.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened at 11:48 a.m. in a hotel room in the 2600 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of Sahara Avenue.

The family was gathered by the kitchen table when Wilson walked out of the bedroom holding a firearm and fired one shot, striking his brother, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.