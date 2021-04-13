Man faces murder charge after woman’s body found outside tent they shared

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 47-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on an open murder charge after his female companion was found on April 8 outside a tent they shared near Owens Avenue and D Street.

Amando Trevon “Kevin” Washington told police that he and the victim, Linda Evans, were both under the influence of narcotics at the time, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Evans was found dead outside the tent the couple shared in the yard of a vacant house in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. The tent was an “extra-large family style tent with two sections used as a living room and a bedroom,” according to the arrest report. Evans and Washington had been together for 10 years.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property and found evidence that pointed to a brutal beating inside the tent.

A large crescent wrench with blood on it was found inside the tent, police said. Blood spatter was also found inside the tent, and “it appeared a beating occurred in the designated bedroom area.”

“In the living room various items of clothing were found which contained blood. Evans appeared to have a blunt force injury to her head and she was found partly unclothed.

A witness identified as the person who had called 911 told police she heard noises around midnight. The body was found in the yard in the morning.

When another man woke up Washington in the morning, he “immediately became panicked and freaked out when he saw Evans’ body,” according witness accounts in the arrest report.

Witnesses told police Washington carried a sheet covered in blood and possibly feces to a nearby trash can.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Washington straddling the body, yelling, “Baby, wake up.”

He later told homicide detectives he had been upset with Evans because she had been gone for about 24 hours, according to the arrest report. “Washington was not home when Evans returned, but he found here there when he got home around midnight.”

The two had gotten into a “physical fight” inside the tent, Washington told police.

“Washington said he and Evans were under the influence of narcotics and he could have hit Evans but did not really remember,” according to the arrest report.

Washington remains in the Clak County Detention Center after an initial court apperance on Tuesday morning.