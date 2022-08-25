LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.

Anthony Wayne Reed, 52, now faces a murder charge after the victim in the attack died.

Reed, who was on parole on a California murder conviction when the attack in Las Vegas occurred, also faces charges of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and use/possession of a stun gun by a felon/fugitive. The controlled substance was listed as GHB/flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), commonly known as a date rape drug.

His jail record at Clark County Detention Center also indicates he was arrested for violating a condition of his parole.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1 on the drug and weapons charges, and on Sept. 26 on the murder charge.

When he was arrested, Reed admitted to police that he had punched another man near the IHOP because he was “talking trash to his sister and he had to defend her,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Reed denied having a weapon at the time of the attack and denied stabbing the victim.

“I am not a stabber, I shoot,” he told officers, according to the arrest report.

Anthony Wayne Reed (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, the victim’s injury was so hard to detect that it wasn’t found until he was examined a third time in a hospital room.

Police arrested Reed in North Las Vegas after reviewing video surveillance that helped them identify the car Reed was driving. He was living with a woman in a neighborhood near Camino El Dorado Parkway and Clayton Street.