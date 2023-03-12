LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife in the south valley, according to Metro police.

Anthony Clark, 39, is facing a charge of open murder, police said.

On Saturday around 10:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Pebble Road to help medical personnel with a suspicious death, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent cuts, burns, and bruises. Due to suspected foul play, LVMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Clark was arrested and taken to CCDC where he was booked for open murder. Clark is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 8 a.m.