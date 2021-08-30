Man faces murder charge after gunshot victim found at northeast valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found a man dead inside a home in the northeast valley Sunday night, and a 43-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested following an investigation.

Steven L. Jones is in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a court appearance on Tuesday on an open murder charge.

Jones was arrested after police were called just after 7 p.m. to the 4500 block of Townwall Street, just northeast of the intersection of Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North. The caller reported a man was unresponsive.

Police found that the man had a gunshot wound, and an investigation determined he had been in a fight with Jones.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.