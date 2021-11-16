Man faces misdemeanor charges after airport security incident Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a man on Saturday after he went through a security checkpoint at McCarran International Airport and caused a disturbance near the D Gate trams.

Levi Cox faces three misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and violating public conduct standards at an airport. Cox is accused of bypassing security without identifying himself, using loud obscene language and making erratic gestures.

Police tried to calm him down when they first arrived at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, but he refused to obey orders from officers, continuing to run back and forth between the tram area and the D Gate checkpoint benches.

According to an arrest report, Cox was yelling, “Stop, I did nothing wrong.”

An officer grabbed his arm, but he pulled away before the officer got hold of him soon thereafter. The officer got control of Cox with the assistance of TSA officers onsite. He was handcuffed and arrested.