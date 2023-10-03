LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Spring Valley Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:47 p.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Arville Street in Spring Valley, where a motorcycle and a vehicle collided, police say.

Officials indicate that two people were on the motorcycle, and police indicate that one of the motorcycle riders may not have been wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

One of the parties involved, a man, is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to an area hospital.

No immediate information was available as to how many people were involved in the crash or the other individuals’ condition.