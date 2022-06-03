LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man from New Mexico is facing felony charges after he allegedly ran over a woman lying down on Jones Road and then fled the scene.

Christopher Bustillos, 30, is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

According to the arrest report, the 22-year-old woman who was killed was identified as Emnet Asmamaw and while fighting with her boyfriend early Wednesday morning, she made suicidal comments and laid down in a travel lane of southbound Jones near West University Avenue.

The report said a witness who was driving in a lane next to Bustillos witnessed someone in the roadway waving their arms and swerved to avoid them but “looked to his left to witness the Mustang run over the person lying in the roadway.”

The witness told police Bustillos stopped the Mustang and the woman’s legs could be seen underneath the vehicle. The witness said he and Bustillos attempted to lift the vehicle off of her but were unsuccessful. The witness told police he went back to his car to retrieve a tool so he could jack up the car but he saw Bustillos get in the Mustang and flee the scene, the report said.

“The Mustang proceeded south on Jones. It traveled approximately 750 feet before depositing Emnet Asmamaw on the roadway,” the report stated.

Bustillos was arrested about 20 minutes later during a traffic stop on the 215 freeway near Warm Springs Road. The arrest report said he failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and the officer noted he had “bloodshot, watery eyes and a moderate smell of an unknown alcohol emitting from his breath.”

He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Bustillos’ bail was set at $75,000 during his initial hearing on Thursday.