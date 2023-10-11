LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who allegedly hit and killed a 5-year-old boy during school drop-off faces a DUI charge in the crash, according to court records.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, faces a felony DUI charge in the deadly North Las Vegas crash.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua (LVMPD)

On Oct. 6 around 7:50 a.m., a van hit the child in the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, which is near Somerset Academy.

According to a release from the City of North Las Vegas, while waiting in a line of stopped vehicles waiting to drop their kids off for school, a 5-year-old boy got out of the back seat of a vehicle and ran across the driveway.

The driver of a work van, later identified as Senobua, pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and hit the boy, according to the release.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Senobua was originally arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and full-time attention to driving after the fact, police said.

North Las Vegas police later learned that he had a DUI warrant out of Texas.

Senobua was scheduled to appear in the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday. Police named him Cchochi Senobua, however, court records listed him as Chochi Senobua.