LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces DUI-related charges after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley that left a man in critical condition.

On Sunday around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance footage showed that a Toyota Corolla, entered the intersection eastbound on a green light while a Toyota Tundra, traveling northbound, entered the intersection on a red light.

The front of the Tundra hit the right side of the Corolla, resulting in major damage to both vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Tundra, identified as 49-year-old Sean Cornwall, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges, police said.