Man faces charges for smashing Mesquite City Hall windows, destroying artwork

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Montana man is facing charges after allegedly using rocks to smash the front door windows of Mesquite City Hall and then going inside and spending nine minutes destroying property which included artwork and statues.

Anthony Louis Defazio, 36, of Whitefish Montana is charged with burglary, destruction of property, resisting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, battery on a police officer, pedestrian failing to yield the right of way and petty larceny.

According to Mesquite police, after leaving city hall, Defazio walked down Mesquite Boulevard with a pair of pliers yelling at cars and creating a traffic hazard. After failed attempts to get Defazio out of the roadway, police used a Taser to get Defazio to the ground but he continued to struggle with police which resulted in one of the officers receiving minor injuries.

Following a medical evaluation, Defazio was transported to Mesquite Detention Center.

The Mesquite Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. If you witnessed this suspect possibly committing other crimes, or were able to video record this incident, please contact the Mesquite Police Department.