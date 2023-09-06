LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old is facing numerous charges after police spotted him allegedly doing donuts, trick driving, and speeding up to 90 mph on Las Vegas valley neighborhood streets.

LVMPD’s RAID team arrests driver accused of reckless driving on Aug. 31, 2023. (KLAS)

Ismael Sanchez, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, near his home in the northeast valley after evading police three times that night, police said.

According to his arrest report, a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer witnessed a group of approximately six vehicles traveling on Windmill Road, west of Paradise Road in the southeast valley. Two of the cars, one a white Chevrolet Camaro, were traveling around 72 mph, well above the posted 45 mph speed limit, the report said.

Ismael Sanchez is facing numerous reckless driving charges. (Credit: LVMPD)

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver in the Camaro honked his horn three times, turned off his lights, and fishtailed as he sped away into a neighborhood, according to the report. Similar events happened two more times at different locations but didn’t result in a traffic stop because the Camaro was speeding and making unsafe lane changes, police documents stated.

Officers were able to identify Sanchez as the owner of the vehicle after running the license plate and learned he belongs to a car group known as “Ruthless” and has priors for reckless driving and active warrants for reckless driving out of Las Vegas Justice Court and North Las Vegas, according to the report.

Police set up surveillance at Sanchez’s home, and when he returned to the house that night, he was taken into custody after attempting to run on foot from police and resisting arrest, the report stated.

Sanchez faces several charges, including one felony charge for disobeying a police officer and a slew of reckless driving charges.