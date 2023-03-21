Bus driver and officers injured on Blue Diamond and Durango Drive on March 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the man accused of attacking a bus driver and injuring several officers during a bus barricade in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Allyn McFarland, 29, faces several charges including mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person (5 counts), and mistreatment of a police animal.

It happened on Monday evening near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Metro police received a report from a bus security officer stating a subject on the bus had attacked him with a trash can and rocks.

The security officer then informed police that the bus was stopped at Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

When officers arrived at the location they said they found McFarland alone on the bus.

The officers then said they learned McFarland had taken several rocks from the surrounding landscape outside before their arrival.

When officers attempted to get him off the bus, he refused, according to police.

A K-9 Officer, his dog, and other officers then entered the bus to take McFarland into custody. A struggle then took place on the bus and McFarland was bitten by the dog, police stated.

McFarland was then accused of biting an officer and striking other officers.

The officers were treated for their injuries at UMC and then released.

Meanwhile, McFarland was taken to UMC where he was treated for his injuries.

He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.