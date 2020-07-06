Man faces charges after allegedly torturing and hanging his dog on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing four counts of animal cruelty after he was arrested for swinging, punching and hanging his dog in front of the Encore resort at Wynn Las Vegas last week.

According to an arrest report, a woman called 911 on July 2 around 1:45 p.m. to notify police that a man was abusing the dog in front of the hotel. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Fusion Center was able to view the incident on a camera.

When police arrived at the scene, the man, identified by a California drivers license as Miguel Rivera, ran away. He was taken into custody at the Encore’s valet area and denied owning the dog.

A police officer who watched the video said, in the arrest report, he observed Rivera pull the small dog into the air by its leash and begin swinging it in a “helicopter motion, spinning several times.” He said that Rivera then threw the dog to the ground and began striking it with an object on its face and abdomen.

“Miguel strikes the dog 13 times in less than a minute,” the officer said.

Rivera was then seen walking with the dog dangling by the leash and hanging it by the leash from a decorative fence in front of the Encore, leaving it to “slowly suffocate”, but a passerby removed the dog from the fence, saving its life, the report said.

Clark County Animal Control did respond to the scene and found the dog to be lethargic and suffering from an bleeding wound above the eye. A microchip identified the dog as a 10.9 pound Yorkshire Terrier named “Baby” and belonging to Rivera.

The dog is receiving veterinarian care but it is uncertain if the dog will survive due to injuries which had not been fully accessed when the arrest report was released.