Man faces attempted murder charge after report of unprovoked stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a man in an unprovoked attack with a pair of scissors at a convenience store on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Mene Dambroski faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon after another man was attacked for no apparent reason at a 7-Eleven store at Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue.

Police responded to a report at about 9 a.m. Sunday and found a man with two lacerations to his face. The man, identified as Louie Talamantes, said a he was stabbed in the face with what he thought was an ice pick.

Talamantes told officers he was sitting near the front door of the store when a man he didn’t know started striking him in the face “four to five times,” leaving two cuts near his right eye. The suspect then fled on foot, headed eastbound on Washington.

A review of video surveillance confirmed there had been no previous interaction between the victim and the assailant.

Police described what the video as showing Dambroski “violently strike a defenseless Talamantes four times in the face with the pair of scissors causing two deep cuts to his right cheek.”

An unrelated report about 20 minutes later led Metro officers to a disturbance at Horizon Specialty Hospital at 640 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Police said that a man who identified himself as Mene Dambroski was aggressive with employees, and then complained of head pain and asked to be taken to a hospital.

About an hour later, detectives matched the description of the assailant in the stabbing to Dambroski. He was taken into custody at Valley Hospital, according to the report.

Dambroski’s age was not provided, but records indicate he is 42-43 years old.