LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

The man sustained 2-3 gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, according to Las Vegas police. He is stable.

“The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known,” police told 8 News Now.

There is no suspect information at this time.