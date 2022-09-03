LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man drowned near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mead while attempting to swim back to his boat.

According to Lake Mead officials, a 44-year-old man was seen struggling while attempting to swim back to his boat. The man was not wearing a life jacket, and despite multiple life jackets being thrown to him by fellow boaters, he was unable to secure them and drowned, officials said.

The incident happened of Friday, Sep. 2 around 2 p.m. Park rangers received word of the drowning and sent a dive team to investigate, officials said. The team searched the waters through the evening, until heavy winds prevented them from continuing. Search and rescue efforts resumed Saturday morning, and the body was recovered around 11 a.m.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.