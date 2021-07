LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was shot early Tuesday morning says he did not realize it until a short time later, according to Las Vegas police.

The victim was dropped off at UMC just after 5 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound.

The man told police he was with a friend when he heard what he thought was fireworks. A little later, he realized he was shot.

Officers are attempting to locate a scene, but have not found one, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.