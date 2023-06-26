LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces several charges including DUI after he drove into the front window of a business in the southwest valley, according to an arrest report.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officers with the LVMPD were called to a building in the 8000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard after reports of a car into the front window of a State Farm office.

According to the report, a red Chevrolet Cobalt drove through the front window of the business and caused major damage.

Multiple people called 911 and described the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Arkelious Walker, and said that he was still at the scene.

The report stated that Walker was traveling north on South Rainbow Boulevard “in a reckless manner” and turning west before he hit the curb in front of State Farm. He then drove through the glass entrance.

According to the report, the incident left 178 feet of skid marks up to the collision.

Walker told police he returned home from work at around 3 p.m. He was going to a store when he made a lefthand turn and lost control of the vehicle.

The report stated that Walker told police that the vehicle “began to drive faster and faster and he was unable to brake” before he ran into the building.

According to the report, Walker did not have a driver’s license, and the car was not registered to him.

Police smelled a “strong odor of an intoxicating beverage” from Walker and saw that he had “glassy, bloodshot looking eyes,” the report stated.

The report stated that police had Walker do a series of field sobriety tests and took a blood test.

Walker faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, displaying a fictitious plate, driving without a valid driver’s license, and operating without evidence of insurance.