Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound; police investigate shooting near Elkhorn, Durango

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man drove himself to the hospital after a shooting in the northwest valley. Police say the shooting happened near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive at about 4 p.m.

The victim drove himself to Centennial Hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm. He told police he was driving when another vehicle shot at him near the intersection of Elkhorn and Durango.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area and have several lanes closed nearby; however, traffic is moving in all directions.

The victim is expected to be okay.

This shooting is under investigation.

