LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say a person has died after a crash on March 16.

The crash occurred at the Hacienda Avenue and Pecos Road intersection in south Las Vegas at 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Investigators say a driver failed to stop for a red light and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

A person, identified only as an 81-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. At the time, medical staff determined his injuries to be non-life-threatening. However, on Tuesday, the man died at the hospital.

The traffic-related death represents the 27th for Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash is still under investigation, and impairment is not suspected as a factor in the incident.