Man dies three days after car hits him on Spring Mountain near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Texas man died days after he was hit as he crossed Spring Mountain Road after dark, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The victim was outside the marked crosswalk.

Fred Allen Williams-Harrell Jr, 35, of Irving, Texas, died Aug. 2, three days after he and another man were struck by a 2017 Hyundai Tucson in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 15.

The man’s death is the NHP Southern Command’s 33rd fatal crash resulting in 35 fatalities for 2019.

Both pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center. The condition of the other pedestrian was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.