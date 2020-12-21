Man dies of injuries from Nov. 30 crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 57-year-old man involved in a Nov. 30 crash on Flamingo Road near Rainbow Boulevard died last week, according to Metro police.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified police of the man’s death. He died Dec. 16 of injuries from the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The crash at Flamingo and Sandalwood Drive happened on a Monday morning. The man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder. Initial reports from police indicate the Pathfinder turned into the path of another vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

The man was taken to UMC in critical condition. A 12-year-old passenger in the Nissan and the driver of the second vehicle were also transported to UMC after the crash.

The man’s death is the 99th traffic-related fatality of 2020 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The crash remains under investigation.