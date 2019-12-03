Man dies just days after altercation at east Las Vegas business; death ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead just days after a physical altercation at a business in the 3800 block of East Tropicana. Metro responded to the incident the morning of Nov. 30 and found the victim suffering from head and torso injuries.

The man refused medical attention at the time, and patrol officers completed an incident crime report.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified Metro the victim had died at Sunrise Hospital on Dec. 2. The death was ruled a homicide, and Metro’s Homicide Section is investigating.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.