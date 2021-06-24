Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-11 in far southeast valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-11 near Horizon Drive in the far southeast valley early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 6:12 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the driver as Terrell Travon Brown, 33, of Las Vegas.

They say Brow’s green Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on I-11 approaching Horizon when it left the roadway and entered the left shoulder. The vehicle then overcorrected, steered back into the roadway and rotated clockwise, before traveling across the travel lanes and entering the rock area between the interstate and Horizon northbound on ramp.

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

The vehicle then rolled on its left side, overturned and ejected Brown, before coming to rest in the right-side shoulder east of the ramp.

Brown died from his injuries at Henderson Hospital.

NHP Southern Command says this is the 36th fatal crash and 44th fatality for 2021.