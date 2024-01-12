LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 56-year-old Winnemucca man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Humboldt County on Thursday, according to a news release from Nevada State Police.

The crash was about 5 miles north of downtown Winnemucca, a town on Interstate 80 in Northern Nevada. There were no passengers, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the red 2000 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound when the driver lost control in wintery conditions. The truck went across the northbound travel lane and onto the shoulder. The truck overturned as it went up an embankment.

The victim was identified by state police as William Winters of Winnemucca.

The crash remains under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.