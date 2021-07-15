Man dies in single-vehicle crash at McCarran International Airport; roads open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died after hitting a traffic sign in a single-vehicle accident at McCarran International Airport on Thursday morning, according to Metro police.

A tweet by McCarran indicated that all roads are open.

UPDATE: Impacted roadways have been reopened. https://t.co/ONJYotJMzW — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 15, 2021

Metro police said a white 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old man crashed at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Paradise Road and Flight Path Avenue on airport grounds.

The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Police said the pickup was traveling slowly in the eastbound lanes of Flight Path Avenue, and went up over a median before hitting a signpost.

The cause and manner of the driver’s death are under investigation by the Clark County Office of the Coroner Medical Examiner, therefore the driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until a determination has been made. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.