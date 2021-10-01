Man dies in motorcycle crash on ‘unknown date’ on remote Lincoln County road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 73-year-old Las Vegas man died in a motorcycle crash on State Route 318 in Lincoln County, and authorities are working to determine when the crash occurred, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The body of William Allan Darby was found near mile marker 9 north of Hiko on Sunday, Sept. 26, but the crash occurred “on an unknown date and an unknown time,” according to an NHP news release.

Darby was riding a blue 2018 Harley Davidson and was headed southbound on the highway north of the small town of Hiko.

SR 318 is the road used for years in the Silver State Classic, an open road race where cars were clocked at over 200 mph. The road runs from Lund to Hiko in a remote desert area.